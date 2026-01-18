Prime Minister, Qatari Counterpart Review Strategic Ties, Regional Issues

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday held talks with the Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, focusing on advancing bilateral relations and reviewing key regional developments.The talks centered on ways to build on the outcomes of the Jordanian-Qatari Joint Higher Committee meetings to deepen cooperation and broaden the strategic partnership between the two countries. Both sides cited significant potential for enhanced economic cooperation, particularly in gas, energy, investment, and human resources.The meeting highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector in translating these opportunities into tangible projects that serve the interests of both countries. Hassan said the coming months would see meetings aimed at identifying concrete avenues for cooperation between Jordanian and Qatari private-sector institutions.The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for Qatar's continued support to the Kingdom across several sectors, notably economic, developmental, and labor-related fields. He said the government is prepared to train young Jordanians in specializations aligned with the needs of the Qatari labor market, with the aim of expanding the utilization of employment opportunities available through the platform for employing Jordanians in Qatar, which he described as a successful model of cooperation.On regional issues, Hassan said the repercussions of the war on Gaza continue to pose a serious challenge to the region, alongside the deteriorating situation in the West Bank and Jerusalem amid ongoing extremist violations by the Israeli government. He highlighted Qatar's role in efforts aimed at promoting regional stability, particularly initiatives seeking to end the war on Gaza.In turn, Al Thani said the positions of Jordan and Qatar, guided by their respective leaderships and sustained coordination, are aligned and mutually supportive on various issues, foremost among them the Palestinian cause and the Syrian crisis. He said closer coordination among the two countries and other nations is essential in light of accelerating regional and international challenges.Regarding Syria, both sides said Syria's security and stability are integral to the security and stability of the region, stressing the need for joint efforts to support Syria, especially in reconstruction and development, in a manner that preserves its unity, security, and prosperity.Al Thani said there are broad opportunities for cooperation with Jordan and reiterated his country's keenness to capitalize on them. He noted that the Jordanian-Qatari Joint Higher Committee provides an effective framework to review progress in bilateral relations and outline future steps, particularly in trade, investment, industry, energy, and human resources.He also highlighted the competence and expertise of Jordanian personnel, expressing the two sides' aspiration to elevate cooperation in this field in the period ahead.