Jordi Cruyff Appointed Ajax Technical Director

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Amsterdam: Dutch giants Ajax have announced the appointment of Jordi Cruyff, son of club legend Johan Cruyff, as the team's technical director.

Cruyff, 51, will start his new role on February 1 on a contract which runs until June 2028.

"It goes without saying how much this means to my family and me," Cruyff said on the club's website.

"In the stadium named after my father and at the club that has been important to me since I was young.

"Ajax is a unique club with a rich history, and I will do everything I can to add a new successful chapter together."

Cruyff will notably need to find a new coach for the Amsterdam team after the dismissal of John Heitinga in November.

Ajax are 18 points behind the league leaders PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch league which they last won in 2022.

In the Champions League they are 34th out of 36 teams and suffered a record 6-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup last Wednesday.

Club great Johan Cruyff led Ajax to three consecutive European Cup titles in the early 1970s.

An attacking midfielder, Jordi Cruyff was born in Amsterdam and played in the Ajax youth side but never professionally for the club.

During his career he played for teams including Barcelona and Manchester United and won nine caps for the Netherlands.