Qatar's Ali Al Thawadi Appointed To Gaza Executive Board: International Media Office

Doha, Qatar: The International Media Office of the State of Qatar announced the appointment of the Minister at the Prime Minister's Office for Strategic Affairs, HE Ali Al Thawadi, to represent the country on the Gaza Executive Board.

The State of Qatar continues to play an active role in regional peace efforts, including in relation to mediation between Israel and Hamas, working with international partners to de-escalate tensions and promote lasting peace, it said in a press statement.

This appointment is in support of international efforts aimed at effective governance and the achievement of long-term, sustainable peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Gaza.

His Excellency has been a key figure and effective facilitator in Qatar's mediation efforts, engaging in sustained dialogue with Israel, Hamas, and mediation partners. These efforts have contributed to securing the release of several hostages held by Hamas, negotiating the entry of much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinians, and reaching ceasefire agreements.

The Minister has also played a central role in Qatar's contribution to President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war.

With this appointment, Al Thawadi will continue, on behalf of the State of Qatar, to support ongoing peace efforts through the Gaza Executive Board and other international initiatives.



