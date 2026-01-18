HE Al Zeyoudi Leads High Level Delegation To Cameroon For The UAE-Cameroon Trade & Investment Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE-Cameroon non-oil foreign trade surpassed USD$1.24 billion in 2024, reflecting a remarkable 116% increase since 2022. In the first nine months of 2025, non-oil trade rose to USD$1.14 billion, a 25.4% increase year-on-year.

​HE Al Zeyoudi:“This visit demonstrates the vast potential for growth in our economic relationship with Cameroon. By harnessing our combined strengths and resources, we can unlock extraordinary opportunities for both nations.” -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Image (72)" src="#" alt="Image (72)" width="620" data-bit="iit" /> -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Image (73)" src="#" alt="Image (73)" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

The visit by HE Al Zeyoudi is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to significantly strengthen bilateral relations with high-growth African economies. During his visit, HE Al Zeyoudi met various Cameroonian government ministers to discuss a wide range of opportunities aimed at expanding economic ties. As part of the UAE-Cameroon Trade and Investment Day, HE Al Zeyoudi participated in meetings focused on exploring avenues for collaboration across various sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, renewable energy, finance, and telecommunications.

HE Al Zeyoudi engaged with numerous ministers, including HE Alamine Ousmane Mey, Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development; HE Gaston Eloundou Essomba, Minister of Water and Energy; HE Jean Ernest Masséna Ngallé Bibehe, Minister of Transport; HE Professor Fuh Calistus Gentry, Minister of Mines, Industry, and Technological Development; and HE Minette Libom Lu Likeng, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications.

The discussions highlighted the wealth of opportunities available for increased trade and investment flows between the two nations, emphasizing the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships that can accelerate economic growth.

HE Al Zeyoudi expressed his optimism on the outcomes of the meetings, stating:“This visit demonstrates the vast potential for growth in our economic relationship with Cameroon. By harnessing our combined strengths and resources, we can unlock extraordinary opportunities for both nations. The UAE is committed to being a reliable partner for sustainable development in Cameroon, and we believe that our collaboration will yield significant mutual benefits across multiple sectors.”

The visit highlighted the rapidly growing economic ties between the UAE and Cameroon. Bilateral non-oil foreign trade has witnessed impressive growth in recent years, reaching over USD$1.24 billion in 2024, reflecting a 2% increase from the previous year and a remarkable 116% jump compared to 2022. Furthermore, in the first nine months of 2025, non-oil trade rose to USD$1.14 billion, marking a 25.4% increase year-on-year. Increased private sector engagement and collaboration is also paving the way for mutually beneficial long-term partnerships, with the UAE investing in critical infrastructure and leveraging Cameroon's strategic role as a gateway to Central Africa.

As part of its foreign trade agenda and its Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) program, the UAE is deepening its ties with Africa, recognizing the continent's tremendous potential for economic growth. In 2024, non-oil trade between the UAE and African nations reached USD$112 billion, a significant 34% increase from the previous year. As a major investor, the UAE has committed over USD$110 billion to Africa since 2019, underscoring its dedication to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships that drive sustainable growth.