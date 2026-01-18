Day Of Determination H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister Of Foreign Trade Statement

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Day of Determination embodies our national values of cohesion, unity and solidarity around our leadership and armed forces. These protectors of our nation always prove their readiness and efficiency in confronting terrorist attacks and everything that would compromise the security and stability of the country.

On the fourth anniversary of the Day of Determination, which commemorates our national response to terrorist attacks that targeted the country in 2022, we recall the heroic and courageous attitude embodied by the people of the UAE, and the eternal sacrifices made by our armed forces. Their noble sacrifice in protecting the homeland is a responsibility shared by every resident.

On this occasion, we celebrate the spirit of national unity, which has always been the foundation for the UAE's development and civilization. The people of the UAE have proven that cohesion is an unwavering value, and that loyalty to the homeland is not only a slogan, but a daily practice. It is reflected in our achievements, attitude, and constant readiness to defend our flag and principles.

This is also an occasion to renew our pledge to continue working to preserve our national gains and enhance our readiness to face challenges in light of the rapid transformationsthat are taking place both regionally and internationally.

The UAE, with its remarkable progress, has become a global model to be followed in building a modern country based on thefirm values of justice, humanity and tolerance. The continuation of our work requires all of us to adhere to the spirit of determination, joint action, and to stand united behind our leadership so that our nation can achieve its ambitious visions.