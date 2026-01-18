Qatar Launches Application To Automate Insurance For Foreign Vehicles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Starting February 1, 2026, foreign vehicles entering Qatar through Abu Samra will be able to obtain vehicle insurance electronically before entering the country, speeding up the border entry process.

The Qatar Unified Insurance Bureau launched an electronic system, MSAR, that will allow tourists to electronically complete vehicle insurance procedures - short-term (one week / two weeks) or long term (one month or more that is valid for multiple trips). Users can download insurance documents, make payments, receive notifications, and access round-the-clock technical support through the app.



Arabic newspaper Al-Sharq, in a report, stated that with the implementation of this new service, insurance for short stays- one week to less than one month - will no longer be provided at the immigration facilities. Meanwhile, insurance service for long stays - one month or more - will continue to be provided at the border.

It further quoted an MSAR official as saying that vehicles with valid prior insurance will have a dedicated lane at the border, allowing for a faster entry process.

The official also stated that the application will also have the option to allow users to cancel their insurance and claim a refund in case their trip to Qatar is cancelled.

The service facilitates smoother crossings for visitors at Abu Samra, improving the quality of services provided.