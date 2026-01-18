Deadly Russian Attacks On Kharkiv Region Leave Three Dead, 11 Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegra by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

“Over the past day, enemy strikes hit the city of Kharkiv and 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, three people were killed and 11 were injured,” the statement said.

In Kharkiv, a 20-year-old woman was killed; men aged 62, 59, and 53, as well as women aged 18, 52, and 41 were injured. In the Shevchenkove community, a 50-year-old woman was killed on a highway near the village of Borivske, while a 51-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were injured near the village of Starovirivka. In the village of Zolochiv, a 50-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were injured.

In the village of Prykolotne in the Vilkhuvatka community, a 58-year-old man was killed and an 84-year-old man was injured.

According to Syniehubov, the enemy attacked the Industrialnyi, Slobidskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv with four missiles and three UAVs. Across the region, Russian forces used various types of weapons, including four missiles, one guided aerial bomb, ten Geran-2 drones, four Molniya-type UAVs, three FPV drones, and three UAVs of an undetermined type.

In Kharkiv, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, along with six private houses, two garages, two cars, and an administrative building.

In the Bohodukhiv district, a private house and two cars were damaged in the village of Zolochiv.

In the Kupiansk district, two private houses were damaged in the village of Hrushivka, a car in Mykhailivka, a private house in Velykyi Burluk, and two private houses in Prykolotne.

In the Kharkiv district, a multi-apartment residential building and a cultural facility were damaged in the village of Zaluzhne.

In the Chuhuiv district, two cars were damaged in the village of Vyrishalnyi and a gas station in Staryi Saltiv.

The regional head added that the transit evacuation center in Lozova received 30 people over the past day. Since it began operating, a total of 16,792 people have been registered at the center.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 17, Russian forces struck the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv during the daytime, injuring two people.