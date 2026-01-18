Over 1,300 Russian Drones, 1,050 Guided Bombs Hit Ukraine In One Week, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

“This week alone has seen more than 1,300 attack drones, around 1,050 guided aerial bombs and 29 missiles of various types in total. That is why Ukraine still needs more protection – above all, more missiles for air defense systems. If Russia is deliberately dragging out the diplomatic process, the world's response must be decisive: more assistance for Ukraine and more pressure on the aggressor,” Zelensky wrote.

He noted that overnight more than 200 attack drones were launched, with the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions coming under attack. Dozens of people were injured, including a child. As of now, two fatalities have been confirmed.

The President emphasized that the situation in the energy system remains difficult, but everything possible is being done to restore it as quickly as possible.

“I thank all our people, all repair crews working around the clock to restore the energy sector after Russian strikes. In every city, in every community, you are restoring light, heating, and water supplies in harsh weather conditions. This is extremely hard work, but it is precisely this kind of effort that strengthens our country's internal resilience and supports our positions in diplomacy,” the President added.

As reported, air defense forces have neutralized 167 unmanned aerial vehicles used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine since Saturday evening; enemy strikes were recorded at 15 locations.

