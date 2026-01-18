Ukraine Improves Tactical Position, Pushes Russian Forces Back On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the battalion's press service reported this on Facebook and released video of the operation.

“Over the course of the day, ground reconnaissance units cleared a section of terrain about 900 meters long. The operation was carried out as part of planned work to improve tactical positions and reduce enemy activity in the area of responsibility,” the statement said.

UAV operators from the Kara Nebesna (Heavenly Punishment) unit of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion ensured continuous aerial monitoring of the area, identified enemy forces, and controlled movement within the zone of the clearance operation.

Mobile groups on ATVs operated on the ground, conducting maneuver advances and directly clearing the terrain.

Control over the section has been restored, and Russian troops have been denied the ability to use it for cover or maneuver, the military said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 17, 133 clashes were recorded between Ukrainian and Russian forces, as the enemy concentrated their main efforts on the Pokrovsk sector and stepped up attacks in the Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka sectors.

Photo: AFU General Staff