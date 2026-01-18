Ukrainian Forces Deny Russian Claims Of Capturing Minkivka In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Operation Task Force East, as cited by Ukrinform.

The statement emphasized that Ukrainian defenders continue to carry out combat missions along designated positions.

“The statement by the aggressor state's propagandists claiming the alleged capture of Minkivka is false. It is part of information-psychological operations aimed at creating the illusion of successes that do not exist,” the military noted.

Regarding Pokrovsk, Ukrainian units continue to control its northern part, conduct search-and-assault operations, and eliminate enemy forces within the urban area.

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian defenders hold defensive lines and neutralize Russian troops on the outskirts. Additional forces and equipment have been deployed to strengthen the town's defense amid complicated logistics. Efforts to expand supply corridors to Myrnohrad are ongoing.

In total, within the Operation Task Force East area of responsibility, Ukrainian forces repelled 72 enemy assaults over the past day.

In the Pokrovsk sector alone, they stopped 45 Russian assaults near Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske, toward Novopavlivka and Filiia. Preliminary reports indicate that 109 Russian troops were neutralized in this sector of the front, including 49 killed. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 10 enemy vehicles and seven specialized pieces of equipment, four antennas, two ATVs, one satellite communication terminal, 53 drones, and one electronic warfare station.

Additionally, in the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders struck three Russian artillery systems, five vehicles, one piece of specialized equipment, two ATVs, and eight personnel shelters.

Ukraine improves tactical position, pushes Russian forces back on Pokrovsk

Overall, in the Operation Task Force East area of responsibility, the enemy continues to suffer heavy losses: 301 personnel in a single day. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 1,555 Russian drones and 74 other pieces of weaponry and equipment, including a tank.

Ukraine's Defense Forces are focusing on neutralizing not only enemy infantry but also drone operators: 46 Russian UAV teams were taken out over the past day.

Active Ukrainian operations in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad area continue, with the enemy suffering significant losses.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the defense of Zakytne continues in the Sloviansk sector.