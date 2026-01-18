New Azerbaijani House In Stuttgart Boosts Cultural And Linguistic Ties

MENAFN - AzerNews) A new Azerbaijani House and its affiliated weekend school were officially inaugurated in Stuttgart, marking another milestone in the Azerbaijani diaspora's cultural outreach.reports that the event began with the playing of the Azerbaijani national anthem and a minute of silence in honor of the country's fallen heroes.

The opening ceremony was attended by Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Samir Rzayev, Counselor at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany; Makbule Koçak Kaçar, Consul General of Turkey in Stuttgart; as well as Azerbaijani community members from across Europe, leaders of Azerbaijani Houses abroad, and representatives of the local public.

Gunay Mirzayeva, Chairperson of the Azerbaijani-German Cultural Center, delivered a report-style speech on the Center's work uniting Azerbaijanis living in Germany, as well as the activities of the German-Azerbaijani Alliance Board.

Fuad Muradov spoke about Azerbaijan's modern diaspora policy under President Ilham Aliyev and the expansion of joint diaspora initiatives worldwide. He highlighted the opening of Azerbaijani Houses and weekend schools in various countries, congratulating the community on the Stuttgart opening and noting it as a tangible demonstration of the Azerbaijani state's care for its citizens abroad.

The ceremony emphasized the role of Azerbaijani Houses, weekend schools, and the“Garabagh” online schools-initiated by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva-in preserving the mother tongue among third- and fourth-generation diaspora members. Muradov stressed the particular significance of implementing this model in regions like Stuttgart, where many Azerbaijanis live in compact communities.

Video clips featuring President Aliyev's speeches were also presented during the event.

Several speakers, including Altay Rustamli, Chairperson of the German-Azerbaijani Alliance Board, board member Amir Ali Sardari Irevani, and Consul General Makbule Koçak Kaçar, praised the Azerbaijani House as a symbol of unity for the diaspora.

Participants also enjoyed“Nar,” an exhibition of works by Italian cultural figure Francesco Macco, before the ceremony continued with a cultural program.

Currently, there are 32 Azerbaijani Houses operating in 20 countries worldwide, with more than 90 weekend schools functioning in 24 countries. Some of these schools operate under Azerbaijani Houses, while others are affiliated with diaspora organizations or cultural centers. The State Committee on Work with Diaspora provides textbooks and teaching materials for all weekend schools abroad. Azerbaijanis and enthusiasts of Azerbaijani culture can access these services free of charge. Under the president's guidance, the number of weekend Azerbaijani schools abroad continues to grow, expanding the scope of cultural and linguistic education for the diaspora.