President Ilham Aliyev Paid Tribute To 20 January Martyrs
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the cherished memory of the 20 January martyrs.
The head of state laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
