Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Paid Tribute To 20 January Martyrs

2026-01-18 05:08:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On January 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the cherished memory of the 20 January martyrs.

The head of state laid a wreath at the "Eternal Flame" monument.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

AzerNews

