Cold Snap And Variable Clouds Forecast For Baku And Absheron

MENAFN - AzerNews) The weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy and mostly dry,reports, citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

Intermittent precipitation is forecast for the night of January 18–19 and during the evening hours. Rainfall may intensify in certain parts of the peninsula late at night, with the possibility of sleet in some suburban areas. A moderate northeast wind will blow across the region.

Temperatures in Baku and Absheron will range from 0–2°C overnight to 2–4°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure is expected to drop from 771 mmHg to 768 mmHg, with relative humidity between 70–80%.

Across Azerbaijan, scattered rain, sleet, and snow are expected in some districts, occasionally heavy or intense in certain areas. Some locations may also experience intermittent fog. A moderate westerly wind will occasionally strengthen.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 0–5°C below zero, while daytime highs will reach 1–4°C. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will drop to –5 to –10°C, and in high-altitude regions, lows may reach –13 to –17°C, with daytime temperatures remaining between –3 and –7°C.

Travelers are advised that roads in mountainous and foothill areas are expected to become icy.