New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches Over 18,700 Investors and $19.8M Raises as Protocol Launch Nears

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A growing number of investors in the crypto market are shifting attention toward early-stage projects that are entering their final development phase. One name that has begun to appear across top crypto watchlists is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The project is moving closer to launch and continues to gain participation from retail and whale wallets. Many analysts now classify it as one of the most notable new crypto assets preparing to enter the DeFi sector in 2026. The key question is how its token distribution and roadmap progress will shape investor expectations heading into the next cycle.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending protocol for Ethereum. The system will allow users to supply crypto assets to earn yield or post collateral to borrow without selling long-term holdings. This type of lending activity becomes more active during bullish phases, when traders seek leverage without exiting positions.

During the buildup toward launch, the presale has attracted sustained participation. The project has raised more than $19.8 million in funding, and over 18,700 wallets have taken positions so far. Unlike many new crypto sales that rely on short bursts of attention, participation in Mutuum Finance has increased through gradual accumulation. Analysts note that this pattern reflects investor interest in utility-driven DeFi crypto projects rather than meme-driven rotation.

Token Price, Phase Structure and Distribution Progress

The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7 of the ongoing presale. Each phase has a fixed allocation and a fixed price. Once a phase fills, the token advances to the next pricing tier.

The presale began in early 2025 at a much lower entry point. Since then, MUTM has appreciated by more than 300% through sequential pricing stages. This creates a clear timeline of valuation steps rather than a floating, unpredictable offering. For many participants, structured pricing reduces confusion and gives early buyers defined cost basis levels ahead of the launch.

Another feature that supports ongoing participation is the 24-hour leaderboard. Each day, the top contributor receives a bonus of $500 in MUTM. This daily mechanic encourages continued activity rather than one-time contributions, which has been a factor in the steady holder increase.