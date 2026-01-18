Kalyan Ram, Nara Lokesh Pay Floral Tribute To Ex-CM NTR On 30Th Death Anniversary

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh paid heartfelt tributes to legendary actor and former Chief Minister NTR at NTR Ghat on his 30th death anniversary. Floral offerings marked a solemn remembrance of NTR's lasting legacy in cinema and politics.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.