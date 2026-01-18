Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kalyan Ram, Nara Lokesh Pay Floral Tribute To Ex-CM NTR On 30Th Death Anniversary


Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh paid heartfelt tributes to legendary actor and former Chief Minister NTR at NTR Ghat on his 30th death anniversary. Floral offerings marked a solemn remembrance of NTR's lasting legacy in cinema and politics.

