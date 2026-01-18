Indian Navy Concludes 5-Day Multi-Speciality Medical Camp In Lakshadweep

Joint Medical Camp Delivers Advanced Healthcare in Lakshadweep

The Indian Navy successfully concluded the five-day Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp across the Lakshadweep Islands from January 12-16, providing advanced healthcare and preventive services to remote island communities.

Conducted at Kavaratti, Agatti, Amini, Androth and Minicoy islands, the camp reaffirmed the Armed Forces' commitment to delivering quality healthcare and preventive services to remote island communities through seamless inter-services cooperation. The initiative was strongly supported by the civil administration and healthcare echelons of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Overwhelming Response with Unprecedented Specialist Access

The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, with 4,719 patients availing specialist and super-specialist consultations. For the first time in Lakshadweep, a medical camp of this scale offered an expanded range of specialists and super-specialists, significantly improving access to advanced healthcare. The team included experts in Neurology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, and Gastroenterology, supported by specialists in Medicine, Surgery, ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Dental Surgery, Radiology and Community Medicine.

Effective Tri-Services Synergy and Logistics

Rapid deployment of medical teams and equipment, along with the establishment of fully functional medical facilities on each island, underscored the high level of coordination and jointness among the three Services. Planned airlift and sea lift of personnel and sensitive medical equipment demonstrated effective inter-services synergy.

Comprehensive Medical Services Provided

Surgical and Ophthalmic Procedures

Comprehensive medical and surgical services were delivered across all islands. A total of 51 general surgical procedures were performed, reducing the need for referrals to mainland hospitals. In ophthalmology, 71 cataract surgeries were conducted, restoring vision for numerous elderly patients.

Advanced Diagnostics and Evaluations

Advanced diagnostics included over 50 endoscopic procedures, more than 50 echocardiographic examinations, and multiple Treadmill Tests for cardiac evaluation.

Specialised Procedures and Free Services

Radiology services recorded over 250 ultrasound examinations, while more than 100 dental procedures and over 30 minor dermatological procedures were carried out. All services and medicines were provided free of cost.

Lasting Contributions and Preventive Health Initiatives

As a lasting contribution, the Indian Navy donated two ECG machines to healthcare facilities at Agatti and Amini. Extensive Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities were also conducted, covering preventive health, healthy lifestyle practices, cancer awareness, mental wellness and Basic Life Support (BLS) training.

Widely appreciated by the people of Lakshadweep and the Union Territory administration, the Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp stood out for its scale, professionalism and tangible impact. By delivering advanced medical care and strengthening preventive health awareness through a unified tri-services effort, the Indian Armed Forces once again reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of citizens in remote regions of the nation. (ANI)

