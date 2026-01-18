Poland's FM Sikorski Urges Ukraine To Stay Strong At Jaipur Lit Fest

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who is currently visiting India on Sunday, urged the people of Ukraine to "remain strong" and "keep protecting their culture and freedom."

Addressing a session titled "A Continent in Crisis: Russia, Ukraine and Europe" at the Jaipur Literature Festival the Polish minister said "I plead to the people of Ukraine to remain strong and keep protecting their culture and freedom." Sikrosi and renowned author Anne Applebaum attended the Jaipur Literature Festival as distinguished guests. The session at the festival, "Radoslaw Sikorski in Conversation with Navtej Sarna," focused on the Russia-Ukraine war, European security, the role of NATO, and evolving global geopolitics.

The War's Impact on Europe

Addressing the audience, Radoslaw Sikorski said the Russia-Ukraine war has shaken the stability of the entire European continent. He highlighted the severe humanitarian and economic losses suffered by Ukraine, noting that thousands of people have been killed, cities destroyed, and civilians forced to survive in harsh winter conditions of minus 20 degrees Celsius without electricity and basic amenities

Putin's 'Special Operation' Miscalculation

Questioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategy, Sikorski said Putin had initially viewed the conflict as a three-day "special operation," but it has turned into a prolonged war lasting years, resulting in heavy military and economic losses for Russia. He added that Russia is spending billions of dollars annually on its military and losing a large number of soldiers, as per a official statement on the session.

Concerns over Russia-China Closeness

On growing Russia-China ties, Sikorski said that increasing closeness with China is not in Russia's long-term interest. He said Russia is becoming economically dependent on China and spending its national wealth on Chinese products, a trend that could weaken the country over time.

Call for European Defence Self-Reliance

Speaking on NATO and European security, Sikorski emphasized that European nations must now strengthen their own defense capabilities. Countries including Poland have increased their defense budgets and extended military assistance to Ukraine. He noted that Poland was among the early nations to provide fighter jets and other military equipment to Ukraine. Referring to US President Donald Trump, Sikorski said that while US-Europe relations have seen fluctuations, Europe must now become more self-reliant in ensuring its own security.

Humanitarian Crisis and Support for Refugees

On the issue of Ukrainian refugees, he said millions of Ukrainian citizens have sought refuge in Poland, placing pressure on the country's economy and social infrastructure, but Poland has extended full support on humanitarian grounds.

A Question of International Trust

Sikorski also recalled that Ukraine had once given up the world's third-largest nuclear arsenal in exchange for security guarantees, yet today its territorial integrity has been violated, raising serious questions about international trust and security assurances.

The session also featured discussions on the European Union's common defence policy, hybrid warfare, drone and cyber-attacks, China's role, and the future of global politics. The JLF was attended by a large number of literature enthusiasts, intellectuals, and diplomats from India and abroad. (ANI)

