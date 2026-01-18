BBL 2025/26: Ego Or Tactical Call? Babar Azam 'Disrespected' By Steve Smith's Power Surge Move

The Sydney Sixers' crucial BBL 2025/26 match against Sydney Thunder was marred by controversy after Steve Smith refused to give a strike to Babar Azam ahead of the Power Surge in the team's 190-run chase at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, January 16. Sixers sealed a crucial 5-wicket win over the Thunder to keep their knockout hopes alive, thanks to Smith's sensational knock of 100 off 42 balls.

However, Steve Smith's strike denial to Babar Azam became a major talking point despite the Sixers' crucial win, as the moment triggered a visible on-field tension. The incident took place in the 11th over when the Pakistan star batter conceded three dot balls on the trot before denying a routine single off the last ball of the over, leaving Babar surprised ahead of the Power Surge.

Smith utilized the opportunity to accelerate Sydney Sixers' run chase in the first over of Power Surge by smashing 32 runs, including four sixes on the trot and a four of Ryan Hadley's bowling, and increased the Sixers' scoring rate, bringing down the equation to 49 off 48 balls to win the match.

Babar Azam 'Disrespected' over Strike Denial by Steve Smith

In the next over after being denied a strike by Steve Smith, Babar Azam was bowled for 47 off 39 balls. While walking back to the Sydney Sixers, the former Pakistan batter expressed his disappointment and frustration by hitting his bat on the boundary, which was called out by Mark Waugh, who stated that such visible displays of anger were not ideal for the team environment.

According to the latest report by Code Sports, Babar Azam isolated himself from his teammates in the dressing room and did not join the team for the post-celebrations on the field. It was reported that the Pakistan batter told his teammates about being 'disrespected' by Steve Smith's decision not to give him a strike in the first over of the Power Surge.

However, the veteran Australian batter reportedly informed Babar in the 10th over about his intention to take a strike in the Power Surge. According to the Code Sports, the sources close to the team confirmed that the entire episode was one man's 'epic dummy spit' and 'stunning tantrum', referring to Babar Azam's reaction after being denied a strike by Steve Smith.

Babar Azam's disappointment was visible at the crease as the Pakistan batter did not acknowledge the efforts of Steve Smith to smash 32 runs in a single over, walking off the field frustrated and leaving teammates and spectators surprised by his reaction.

Experts Slam Babar Azam for His Frustration over Strike Denial

Though Babar Azam was frustrated and disappointed over strike denial, the experts, especially former cricketers, backed Steve Smith to take the strike in the Power Surge. Former Australian captain and batter Mark Waugh was critical of Azam for not coming out to shake hands with his teammates and opposition players.

Brad Haddin also criticized the Pakistan batter for not acknowledging Steve Smith's efforts in the Power Surge, adding that it was a missed opportunity to showcase sportsmanship and support his teammate in a crucial match.

“Babar shouldn't be upset – it's Steve Smith's role. He hasn't moved Babar – he has not said well done to Steve Smith once!” Haddin said as quoted by Fox Sports.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan stated that Steve Smith did the right thing by not giving a strike to Babar Azam in the first over of Power Surge, highlighting that in team sport, decisions are made that individuals might not like.

“In team sport, you have to make some decisions sometimes that individuals might not like, but Smith did exactly the right thing when you have made that call and smacked 32 off the over,” Vaughan said.

Steve Smith and Babar Azam shared a 141-run stand for the opening wicket, out of which Smith scored 88 runs, making up about 62% of the partnership, while Babar Azam contributed 47, highlighting Smith's dominance and the limited strike Pakistani batter faced during the innings.

'It's An Embarrassment As Much As Anything'

Former Australia captain and batting legend Ricky Ponting also weighed in on Babar Azam's reaction, stating that he could understand the frustration, but it was embarrassing, emphasizing that visible disappointment in such situations reflects poorly on the team's spirit and professionalism.

“I can understand Babar's frustration, but the right call was made in the end,” Ponting said on Channel 7.

“It's an embarrassment as much as anything. No one of that stature or quality in the game would like to have that happen. Because it's a kick in the pants. But Smith doesn't get those decisions wrong too often, and the rest is history, it could have been a match-winning call,” he added.

Babar Azam is not having an ideal debut BBL season as he has come under heavy scrutiny due to his slow knock and below-par strike rate.

In nine matches, Babar has aggregated 201 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 28.71 and a strike rate of 107.48. Former Pakistan batter holds an unwanted record for scoring the slowest fifty in the history of the BBL.