“He Promised Marriage”: Darbhanga Minor Alleges Sexual Exploitation By Well-Known Storyteller Shravan Das Ji Maharaj

In a shocking and disturbing case that has gripped local attention, a 17-year-old girl from Darbhanga has accused the renowned storyteller, Shravan Das Ji Maharaj (32), of sexual exploitation under the false promise of marriage. The victim alleges that the abuse led to pregnancy and that she was subsequently forced to undergo an abortion. Shravan Das Ji Maharaj, a disciple of Mahant Ram Udit Das, alias Mauni Baba of Pachadi, has now been arrested by the Darbhanga Women's Police Station following a formal complaint filed on 19 December 2025. The case has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious questions about the conduct of self-proclaimed saints and storytellers operating under the guise of religion and spirituality in India.

Allegations of Sexual Exploitation

The minor alleged that Shravan Das first contacted her after obtaining her mobile number from her mother during a religious event on 3 June 2023.

“After that, he began calling me regularly,” she said.

According to the victim, Shravan Das, who resides near VIP Road at Shri Ram Janki Temple, Pachadi Cantonment Ward-42, arrived at her home unexpectedly on 24 February 2024 and requested a room on rent from her mother.

“He then started living at our house as a tenant. On 2 March 2024, when I was alone, he established physical relations with me several times by promising marriage,” she alleged.

Attempts to Suppress the Case

The girl further claimed that there were attempts to suppress the matter.

“They are offering ₹25 lakh to settle the case. They are saying take the money and close the case. These people are powerful. We fear they will influence the administration,” she stated.

Fear of Social Stigma

The victim admitted that she initially avoided filing a complaint due to fear of social stigma.

“I come from a respectable family. I did not want the defamation of going to a police station, but I was compelled. I am already married. In Hinduism, marriage happens only once. Whatever happens now, I will stay only with Shravan Das Ji Maharaj,” she said.

Accused Denies Charges

Following the allegations, Shravan Das Ji Maharaj posted an 11-minute 52-second video on Facebook, denying all charges.

He said,“I am safe wherever I am. The allegations are completely baseless. For the past two years, the mother and daughter have been after me. They follow me wherever I go to conduct a katha and spread false allegations.”

He further stated,“If anything happens to them, no other person should be blamed. Do not trouble Mauni Baba because of me. I am trying to live my life in a new way. I will not commit suicide. It is a sin. I have been suffering mental torture for two years. I feel trapped from all sides. If my mistake is proven in front of society, I will accept it.”

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Shravan Das Ji Maharaj was arrested by the Darbhanga Women's Police Station on charges of raping a minor under the pretext of marriage. Police officials stated that formal proceedings would begin only after a written complaint is submitted.

In-charge officer Madhubala confirmed,“No written application had been received initially. Action will be taken as per procedure once the complaint is submitted.”

Viral Marriage Video Adds Controversy

The case took another twist when a video of the alleged marriage between the victim and Shravan Das Ji Maharaj went viral on social media, causing widespread uproar. However, the accused later denied that the marriage ever took place and refused to recognise the woman as his wife. Following this deception, the victim approached the legal system to seek justice.

Broader Context: Exploitation by Self-Proclaimed Saints

This is not an isolated incident in India. Numerous storytellers and self-proclaimed saints have faced criminal charges, including rape, often operating under the guise of religion and spirituality. Many such cases have resulted in arrests and jail terms, highlighting the vulnerability of victims and the urgent need for stricter oversight of religious figures.