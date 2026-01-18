Ram Gopal Varma Predictions About Dhurandhar 2'S Part In Cinema History Goes Viral

Tollywood fimmaker Ram Gopal Varma, has made headlines with a bold prediction on Ranveer singh's Dhurandhar. He recently said that this sequel has potential to become the biggest multi-starrer in history. This has toppled the entire social media into the multi-starrer debate.

Ram Gopal Varma Predictions About Dhurandhar 2

According to Ram Gopal Varma, Dhurandhar 2 will be unique in terms of monumental scale, star cast combination, and ambitious storytelling. According to him, this film will redefine multi-stardom, not just in Indian cinema but in the entire world. Surely this has raised expectations regarding the film among audiences as well as analysts.

RGV's statement went viral as fans buzzed over whether or not Dhurandhar 2 lives up to such claims in this generation. Some admire his bravery and vision, and others are curious to find out about his cast lineup and the scale of the project that made him say this. Film aficionados are now looking forward to the official announcements of this project.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his X account and wrote, ''Dhurandhar 2 will be the biggest multi starrer ever, in the history of cinema, because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind, in terms of both their value and impact, which is what true stardom is really about

In the 1st part the characters could have been small or big but now all of them have become giant super stars and hence #Dhurandhar2 will be the BIGGEST MULTI STARRER ever''

Opinion of Industry Experts

The industry insiders opine that with this developing trend of large-scale collaboration in cinema, with ever-increasing viewers for ensemble films, Dhurandhar 2 has the potential to raise hype if the execution, performances, and storyline are gripping.

What Is in Store for Dhurandhar 2

The film is yet to reveal its nitty-gritty facts, but RGV's prediction certainly guarantees to ramp up excitement levels. Should the film succeed in doing precisely what it promises, it could mark a special peak in films, possibly even history.