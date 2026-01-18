Anupam Kher Owns ₹405 Crore Property But Lives In A Rented House Here's Why

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, despite owning property worth ₹405 crore, chooses to live in a rented house. His surprising reason reflects simplicity and personal choice, proving that wealth doesn't always dictate lifestyle.

On a recent podcast, Anupam Kher revealed why he rents a home despite owning property worth around ₹405 crore. He explained that renting helps him avoid property disputes later in life, ensuring his family is not caught in painful inheritance conflicts.

The veteran actor shared he has witnessed stories of elders being forced out of their homes after property disagreements. To protect his loved ones from similar situations, Kher chooses to rent, prioritizing peace and security over ownership and showcasing a practical approach to wealth management.

Kher opened up about his relationship with stepson Sikandar, saying he doesn't play a traditional father role. He believes real-life parenting differs from films and prefers giving his stepson space and guidance rather than overstepping, emphasizing respect and understanding in family relationships.

The actor also revealed he doesn't dictate how Sikandar should handle work. He feels children should learn from their own mistakes, just as his father allowed him to grow. This approach, Kher believes, builds independence, confidence, and practical understanding for personal and professional life.

Anupam Kher debuted in 1984 with Saaransh and has appeared in over 540 films. He recently directed, produced, and starred in Tanvi The Great, which struggled at the box office. Despite setbacks, Kher continues to explore diverse roles and contribute to cinema in multiple capacities.