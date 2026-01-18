Man Utd Vs Man City Highlights: Carrick's Dream Return Sinks Guardiola's City 2-0 At Old Trafford

Manchester United produced a statement derby performance to beat Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford, as Michael Carrick marked his return with a stylish and composed win. A disciplined display, sharp counter-attacks and second-half goals sealed a famous victory in the Manchester derby.

