Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Utd Vs Man City Highlights: Carrick's Dream Return Sinks Guardiola's City 2-0 At Old Trafford


2026-01-18 05:01:00
Manchester United produced a statement derby performance to beat Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford, as Michael Carrick marked his return with a stylish and composed win. A disciplined display, sharp counter-attacks and second-half goals sealed a famous victory in the Manchester derby.

