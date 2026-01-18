Health Tips: 6 High-Fiber Foods Recommended For People With Diabetes

People with diabetes must include fiber-rich foods in their diet. Adding the right high-fiber foods to your daily meals helps control blood sugar levels. Unlike refined carbohydrates, fiber does not cause a rapid spike in blood sugar. Instead, it slows down the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream. There are two main types of fiber: soluble and insoluble.

6 High-Fiber Foods Recommended for People With Diabetes

A study published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine found that high-fiber foods are associated with lower blood glucose levels. Health experts recommend that people with diabetes consume 22–35 grams of fiber per day. Consistent fiber intake improves insulin sensitivity and helps with better weight management. Here are some high-fiber foods that are safe for people with diabetes to eat...

Avocados:

Avocados are rich in fiber and healthy monounsaturated fats. About 100 grams of avocado contain approximately 6.7 grams of fiber. These fats help improve insulin sensitivity and support heart health. With its very low sugar content, avocado is an excellent fruit for people managing diabetes.

Berries

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are low in sugar but high in fiber and antioxidants. 100 grams of raspberries contain about 6.5 grams of fiber. Their fiber content slows down glucose absorption.

Pear

A medium-sized pear provides about 6 grams of fiber, especially when eaten with the skin on. Pears are a fruit that can help with diabetes management.

Broccoli

One cup of broccoli contains about 2.2 grams of fiber and is also rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Being low in calories and high in fiber, it helps regulate digestion and maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Green Peas

One cup of cooked green peas contains about 8.8 grams of fiber. They digest slowly, which helps prevent post-meal blood sugar spikes.

Oats

Barley and oats are rich in soluble fiber, which slows glucose absorption and lowers cholesterol. One cup of cooked barley provides about 6 grams of fiber, while half a cup of oats contains about 4 grams of fiber.