ISPL: Bids Open For Co-Ownership Of Akshay Kumar's Srinagar Ke Veer

ISPL Opens Bids for Srinagar Ke Veer Co-Ownership

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has opened bids for the co-ownership of Srinagar Ke Veer, the franchise owned by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, offering investors and corporates an opportunity to partner with one of India's fastest-growing cricket leagues.

Srinagar Ke Veer has emerged as a strong and consistent franchise, reaching the semi-finals in Season 1 and finishing as runners-up in Season 2, underlining its on-field competitiveness and growing fan base, according to a release. The league is guided by a Core Committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale and Suraj Samat, and features celebrity franchise co-owners including Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai), Salman Khan (Delhi Superheros), Ajay Devgn (Ahmedabad Lions), Sourav Ganguly, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Tiigers of Kolkata), Hrithik Roshan (Bengaluru Strikers), Suriya (Chennai Singams) and Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad).

A Strategic Investment Opportunity

Commenting on the opportunity, Suraj Samat, Core Committee Member and League Commissioner, ISPL, said: "ISPL has evolved into a scalable sports property with strong fundamentals, growing viewership, expanding participation and a professionally governed structure. The co-ownership of Srinagar Ke Veer offers partners the ability to participate in franchise value creation. Our national competitive framework ensures that franchises are not just team owners, but integral contributors to the ecosystem. This is a long-term investment opportunity alongside Akshay Kumar in a league that is building sustainable revenues, brand equity and national relevance."

Rapid Growth and National Reach

Launched in 2024, ISPL, India's pioneering tennis-ball T-10 cricket tournament, has scaled rapidly across participation and viewership. Season 2 recorded a television reach of over 28 million viewers, marking a 47% growth in TV viewership, along with 47.4 million digital video views. The league crossed 4.4 million player registrations in Season 3, with trials conducted across 101 cities nationwide. ISPL is broadcast live across India on the Star Sports Network, with digital streaming available on JioHotstar, ensuring nationwide visibility and reach for the league and its franchises.

Building a Grassroots Cricket Ecosystem

ISPL's long-term vision is centred on building a structured national competitive framework through zonal panels and an official league affiliation model, creating a clear pathway from grassroots cricket to the national stage. Franchise partners play a key role in regional development, talent identification and long-term ecosystem growth.

Season 3 Underway

ISPL Season 3 is currently underway from January 9 to February 6 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat, featuring an expanded eight-team competition. (ANI)

