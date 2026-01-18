DMK Panicking, On A Losing Track, Says BJP's Vinoj P Selvam

BJP Leader Attacks Ruling DMK

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinoj P Selvam on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), alleging that the party was panicking as it faces declining public support in the state. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Selvam said, "Every time the DMK panics, it means they are on a losing track. They lose their cool and start criticising other parties. The DMK made over 500 promises before 2021, but more than 80 per cent remain unfulfilled. They know they are on the losing end."

Selvam's remarks come ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, where political parties are actively campaigning and unveiling their electoral promises. The BJP leader accused the DMK of failing to deliver on its pre-2021 election commitments, highlighting the gap between promises and actual implementation.

AIADMK Unveils Poll Promises

Meanwhile, a day earlier, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the first phase of the party's poll promises for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Financial Aid and Travel Schemes

The AIADMK's election promises include the Women's Welfare Kulavilakku Scheme, under which a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be provided to all ration card-holding families, credited directly to the bank account of the woman head of the family. A free bus travel scheme will be implemented for men on city buses, while the existing free travel scheme for women will continue uninterrupted.

Amma Illam Housing Scheme

Under the Amma Illam Scheme in rural areas, the government will purchase land and construct concrete houses for those who do not own one. In urban areas, for those without a house of their own, the government will purchase land and construct apartment buildings, which will be provided free of cost under the Amma Illam Scheme.

Employment and Vehicle Schemes

While the Union Government has announced an increase in the 100-day employment scheme to 125 days, this rural development scheme will be further enhanced to provide 150 days of employment. Additionally, under the Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme, 5 lakh women will receive two-wheelers with a government subsidy of Rs 25,000 per beneficiary.

Political Landscape Ahead of 2026 Polls

The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is aiming to reclaim power in the state after losing the 2021 Assembly elections. Despite a subdued performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK has renewed its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after severing ties in 2023.

Meanwhile, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is seeking to retain power and is entering the electoral contest with confidence following its strong performance in the 2024 parliamentary polls. Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold Assembly elections in the first half of 2026, and political activity in the state is intensifying as parties roll out their campaign strategies and manifestos. (ANI)

