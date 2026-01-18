Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, January 18, 2026


2026-01-18 05:00:42
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sunday's best build: Casa de Francisca's Bloco Sol na Cara rehearsal (Centro, 17:00), Ilú Obá De Min at Casa Natura Musical (Pinheiros, 18:00), a Tributo Elis Regina set at Blue Note (Paulista, 19:00), and João Sabiá's Baile do Sabiá at Bourbon Street (Moema, 20:00), with Manu Julian at Bona (20:00) as a close-to-Pinheiros alternative. Also notable: a family-friendly Trupe Trupé morning show at Casa de Francisca (11:00) and Tony Mouzayek at Sesc Santana (17:00, free).

Top Picks Tonight Casa de Francisca (Porão) - Ensaio aberto Bloco Sol na Cara (samba, marchinhas, frevo)
  • Why picked: A true Sunday“São Paulo streets” warm-up-high-energy, social, and earlier than most shows, so you can still chain a second stop.
  • Start: Doors 16:00; show 17:00; wraps around 20:00 (as listed)
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé (Centro)
  • Website: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets/door info: Bileto/Sympla event page (notes a limited free-entry quota early; recheck the listing)
Casa Natura Musical - Ilú Obá De Min:“Tambores sempre Tambores” (percussion-driven show)
  • Why picked: The biggest“end-of-weekend” crowd moment-powerful percussion, strong live atmosphere, and a clean Pinheiros base for the rest of the night.
  • Start: House 16:30; show 18:00
  • Address: Rua Artur de Azevedo, 2134, Pinheiros
  • Website: Casa Natura Musical event page
  • Tickets/door info: Ticket link (Sympla/Bileto)
Blue Note São Paulo - Tributo Elis Regina com Camila Lopez (MPB tribute, seated)
  • Why picked: A comfortable, central Sunday plan-seated room on Paulista with a familiar Brazilian classics repertoire.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 (2o andar), Bela Vista/Consolação
  • Website: Blue Note SP - shows
  • Tickets/door info: Eventim ticket page
Bourbon Street - Baile do Sabiá (João Sabiá) (dance-forward Brazilian night)
  • Why picked: The most dance-ready Sunday choice-built for singing along and moving, in a classic Moema live-music room.
  • Start: 20:00 (doors listed from 18:30)
  • Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
  • Website: Bourbon Street
  • Tickets/door info: Bileto/Sympla event page
Bona Casa de Música - Manu Julian (with special guest Sophia Chablau)
  • Why picked: A tighter, listen-first option that still feels like a“real night out,” and it pairs well with Pinheiros plans.
  • Start: 20:00 (house commonly opens earlier; confirm on ticket page)
  • Address: Rua Dr. Paulo Vieira, 101, Sumaré (near Perdizes/West SP)
  • Website: Bona Casa de Música
  • Tickets/door info: Eventim ticket page
Also notable

Casa de Francisca (Porão) - Trupe Trupé:“Pé de Brasil” (family morning show) Start: 11:00; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé; Info: program page; Tickets: Bileto/Sympla event page.

Sesc Santana - Tony Mouzayek (Arabic music set, free) Start: Sunday session listed 17:00–18:00; Address: Av. Luiz Dumont Villares, 579, Jardim São Paulo; Info: Sesc SP program page.

Suggested route

Route A (Centro to late): 16:00 arrive Centro → 17:00 Bloco Sol na Cara rehearsal (Casa de Francisca) → 19:00 seated reset at Blue Note (Paulista) → 20:00 finish with Baile do Sabiá (Bourbon Street, Moema). Route B (Pinheiros-heavy): 16:30 doors at Casa Natura → 18:00 Ilú Obá De Min → 20:00 pick one nearby-style finish (Manu Julian at Bona, or ride to Moema for Baile do Sabiá). Route C (early and easy): 17:00 Tony Mouzayek (Sesc Santana) → 19:00 Blue Note → 20:00 Bourbon Street.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Sunday works best with one big move: Centro → Paulista, or Pinheiros → Moema. Avoid zig-zagging across the city.
  • Casa de Francisca has multiple spaces. Confirm the room on the ticket (Porão vs others) before you go.
  • Save ticket QR codes offline (screenshots). Some ticket pages load better inside the Sympla app.
  • If you are ending in Moema, plan rideshare pickups from well-lit main streets after the show.

Listings gathered for Sunday, January 18, 2026 (America/São_Paulo). Verification: nothing was invented; all items are based on published venue or ticketing listings. Always recheck the official page for last-minute changes.

