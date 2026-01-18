São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, January 18, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Sunday's best build: Casa de Francisca's Bloco Sol na Cara rehearsal (Centro, 17:00), Ilú Obá De Min at Casa Natura Musical (Pinheiros, 18:00), a Tributo Elis Regina set at Blue Note (Paulista, 19:00), and João Sabiá's Baile do Sabiá at Bourbon Street (Moema, 20:00), with Manu Julian at Bona (20:00) as a close-to-Pinheiros alternative. Also notable: a family-friendly Trupe Trupé morning show at Casa de Francisca (11:00) and Tony Mouzayek at Sesc Santana (17:00, free).



Why picked: A true Sunday“São Paulo streets” warm-up-high-energy, social, and earlier than most shows, so you can still chain a second stop.

Start: Doors 16:00; show 17:00; wraps around 20:00 (as listed)

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé (Centro)

Website: Casa de Francisca - programação Tickets/door info: Bileto/Sympla event page (notes a limited free-entry quota early; recheck the listing)



Why picked: The biggest“end-of-weekend” crowd moment-powerful percussion, strong live atmosphere, and a clean Pinheiros base for the rest of the night.

Start: House 16:30; show 18:00

Address: Rua Artur de Azevedo, 2134, Pinheiros

Website: Casa Natura Musical event page Tickets/door info: Ticket link (Sympla/Bileto)



Why picked: A comfortable, central Sunday plan-seated room on Paulista with a familiar Brazilian classics repertoire.

Start: 19:00

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 (2o andar), Bela Vista/Consolação

Website: Blue Note SP - shows Tickets/door info: Eventim ticket page



Why picked: The most dance-ready Sunday choice-built for singing along and moving, in a classic Moema live-music room.

Start: 20:00 (doors listed from 18:30)

Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema

Website: Bourbon Street Tickets/door info: Bileto/Sympla event page



Why picked: A tighter, listen-first option that still feels like a“real night out,” and it pairs well with Pinheiros plans.

Start: 20:00 (house commonly opens earlier; confirm on ticket page)

Address: Rua Dr. Paulo Vieira, 101, Sumaré (near Perdizes/West SP)

Website: Bona Casa de Música Tickets/door info: Eventim ticket page

Top Picks Tonight Casa de Francisca (Porão) - Ensaio aberto Bloco Sol na Cara (samba, marchinhas, frevo)Casa Natura Musical - Ilú Obá De Min:“Tambores sempre Tambores” (percussion-driven show)Blue Note São Paulo - Tributo Elis Regina com Camila Lopez (MPB tribute, seated)Bourbon Street - Baile do Sabiá (João Sabiá) (dance-forward Brazilian night)Bona Casa de Música - Manu Julian (with special guest Sophia Chablau)Also notable

Casa de Francisca (Porão) - Trupe Trupé:“Pé de Brasil” (family morning show) Start: 11:00; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé; Info: program page; Tickets: Bileto/Sympla event page.

Sesc Santana - Tony Mouzayek (Arabic music set, free) Start: Sunday session listed 17:00–18:00; Address: Av. Luiz Dumont Villares, 579, Jardim São Paulo; Info: Sesc SP program page.

Suggested route

Route A (Centro to late): 16:00 arrive Centro → 17:00 Bloco Sol na Cara rehearsal (Casa de Francisca) → 19:00 seated reset at Blue Note (Paulista) → 20:00 finish with Baile do Sabiá (Bourbon Street, Moema). Route B (Pinheiros-heavy): 16:30 doors at Casa Natura → 18:00 Ilú Obá De Min → 20:00 pick one nearby-style finish (Manu Julian at Bona, or ride to Moema for Baile do Sabiá). Route C (early and easy): 17:00 Tony Mouzayek (Sesc Santana) → 19:00 Blue Note → 20:00 Bourbon Street.



Sunday works best with one big move: Centro → Paulista, or Pinheiros → Moema. Avoid zig-zagging across the city.

Casa de Francisca has multiple spaces. Confirm the room on the ticket (Porão vs others) before you go.

Save ticket QR codes offline (screenshots). Some ticket pages load better inside the Sympla app. If you are ending in Moema, plan rideshare pickups from well-lit main streets after the show.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Sunday, January 18, 2026 (America/São_Paulo). Verification: nothing was invented; all items are based on published venue or ticketing listings. Always recheck the official page for last-minute changes.