São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, January 18, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Sunday, January 18, 2026
Why picked: A true Sunday“São Paulo streets” warm-up-high-energy, social, and earlier than most shows, so you can still chain a second stop.
Start: Doors 16:00; show 17:00; wraps around 20:00 (as listed)
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé (Centro)
Website: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets/door info: Bileto/Sympla event page (notes a limited free-entry quota early; recheck the listing)
Why picked: The biggest“end-of-weekend” crowd moment-powerful percussion, strong live atmosphere, and a clean Pinheiros base for the rest of the night.
Start: House 16:30; show 18:00
Address: Rua Artur de Azevedo, 2134, Pinheiros
Website: Casa Natura Musical event page
Tickets/door info: Ticket link (Sympla/Bileto)
Why picked: A comfortable, central Sunday plan-seated room on Paulista with a familiar Brazilian classics repertoire.
Start: 19:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 (2o andar), Bela Vista/Consolação
Website: Blue Note SP - shows
Tickets/door info: Eventim ticket page
Why picked: The most dance-ready Sunday choice-built for singing along and moving, in a classic Moema live-music room.
Start: 20:00 (doors listed from 18:30)
Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
Website: Bourbon Street
Tickets/door info: Bileto/Sympla event page
Why picked: A tighter, listen-first option that still feels like a“real night out,” and it pairs well with Pinheiros plans.
Start: 20:00 (house commonly opens earlier; confirm on ticket page)
Address: Rua Dr. Paulo Vieira, 101, Sumaré (near Perdizes/West SP)
Website: Bona Casa de Música
Tickets/door info: Eventim ticket page
Casa de Francisca (Porão) - Trupe Trupé:“Pé de Brasil” (family morning show) Start: 11:00; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé; Info: program page; Tickets: Bileto/Sympla event page.
Sesc Santana - Tony Mouzayek (Arabic music set, free) Start: Sunday session listed 17:00–18:00; Address: Av. Luiz Dumont Villares, 579, Jardim São Paulo; Info: Sesc SP program page.Suggested route
Route A (Centro to late): 16:00 arrive Centro → 17:00 Bloco Sol na Cara rehearsal (Casa de Francisca) → 19:00 seated reset at Blue Note (Paulista) → 20:00 finish with Baile do Sabiá (Bourbon Street, Moema). Route B (Pinheiros-heavy): 16:30 doors at Casa Natura → 18:00 Ilú Obá De Min → 20:00 pick one nearby-style finish (Manu Julian at Bona, or ride to Moema for Baile do Sabiá). Route C (early and easy): 17:00 Tony Mouzayek (Sesc Santana) → 19:00 Blue Note → 20:00 Bourbon Street.Getting around & quick tips
Sunday works best with one big move: Centro → Paulista, or Pinheiros → Moema. Avoid zig-zagging across the city.
Casa de Francisca has multiple spaces. Confirm the room on the ticket (Porão vs others) before you go.
Save ticket QR codes offline (screenshots). Some ticket pages load better inside the Sympla app.
If you are ending in Moema, plan rideshare pickups from well-lit main streets after the show.
Listings gathered for Sunday, January 18, 2026 (America/São_Paulo). Verification: nothing was invented; all items are based on published venue or ticketing listings. Always recheck the official page for last-minute changes.
