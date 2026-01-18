Azerbaijani Envoy Hails Strategic Ties And Economic Synergies With Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) -- Ambassador Shahin Abdullayev of the Republic of Azerbaijan has characterized the bilateral relationship between Baku and Amman as a robust partnership anchored in mutual respect and deep-seated strategic cooperation.The Ambassador emphasized that the bond between the two nations is reinforced by a shared commitment to regional stability and sovereign integrity.Ambassador Abdullayev expressed Baku's profound appreciation for Jordan's unwavering diplomatic support regarding Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial rights.He noted that the Kingdom's principled stance remains fully consistent with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the mandates of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), serving as a testament to the high-level political coordination led by the leadership of both countries.The Envoy highlighted the successful outcomes of the fourth session of the Joint Jordanian-Azerbaijani Committee for Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation, which convened in Baku in late November 2025.This summit facilitated the signing of several pivotal agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at scaling up trade volumes and stimulating cross-border investment flows. Both states are currently exploring untapped potential in tourism and technical exchange, seeking to translate diplomatic goodwill into measurable macroeconomic gains.Reflecting on Azerbaijan's domestic trajectory, Abdullayev detailed a comprehensive national recovery and development strategy following a period of significant geopolitical and security challenges. The country has pivoted toward a sustainable economic model, prioritizing the construction of "smart cities," the modernization of critical infrastructure, and a strategic shift toward renewable energy.This diversification effort has resulted in a marked expansion of the Azerbaijani economy, characterized by rising foreign exchange reserves, a stabilized business climate, and a significant reduction in national poverty and unemployment rates.