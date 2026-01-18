Jordanqatar Joint Higher Committee Holds Fifth Session In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 18 (Petra) -- The fifth session of the Jordanian–Qatari Joint Higher Committee convened in Amman on Sunday, underscoring the two countries' commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across a range of strategic sectors.The meetings are co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.The session is expected to witness the signing of several memoranda of understanding and executive programs in multiple fields, aimed at deepening cooperation and advancing the mutual interests of the two brotherly countries.Earlier in the day, Safadi held expanded talks with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during which the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to further enhance cooperation. The discussions also addressed a number of regional and international issues of shared interest.The talks were attended by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Emad Hijazin, Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, and Chairman of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali Al Kharji.