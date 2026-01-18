New Personal Finance Book Recommendations?

MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

I've been reading voraciously since moving here. In fact, the first“Texan” thing I did was get a library card. And when I returned to Georgia for Beauty's wedding, I stopped by my storage unit and brought back 4 boxes of books.

In addition, I've joined several book clubs that meet monthly or twice a month to discuss different books. I read to my mom in the mornings sometimes. And have committed to turning off my screens a couple of hours before bedtime and spend that time reading...typically.

Recommendations for Personal Finance Books

All that to ask...any new book recommendations around the personal finance space that you would recommend?

I typically have 4 or 5 books going at a time. And I'm reading the Bible cover to cover again this year.

A friend recently posted this image of books so they are on my list, but I'm specifically interested in the BAD community's recommendations...







Good Book Recommendation

And if you are looking for a fantastic book/author recommendation, I highly recommend this book.







I rarely share recommendations for books, but I couldn't stop myself from posting this one on Facebook. It was SO GOOD. About women serving in Vietnam. I believe this is the first book I've read by this author, but now I've got several of her books on my HOLD list at the library. I can't wait to read more.

So tell me, what is on your bedside table now? Any books that you just couldn't put down?

Book Club: I've tried it before, but would anyone be interested in a quasi-book club here? We read a couple of chapters a month or something and then have a post where we discuss it? Just a thought. I find that I learn a lot from book discussions and getting other's perspectives. If yes, book recommendation for this book club?