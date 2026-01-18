403
Türkiye calls on its citizens going to Iran to be cautioned
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Thursday advised its citizens traveling to or currently in Iran to exercise heightened caution due to ongoing developments in the country. The Turkish Embassy in Tehran, posting on social media, stressed the importance of remaining alert and monitoring personal safety.
“It is recommended that our citizens pay close attention to the latest developments,” the embassy said, emphasizing that travelers and residents should follow official announcements and guidance. Citizens were encouraged to track updates via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy’s official websites and social media accounts.
For emergencies, the embassy provided a 24/7 contact line through Türkiye’s Consular Call Center, along with phone numbers and email addresses for its diplomatic missions in Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz, and Urmia.
The advisory comes amid widespread protests that began on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, triggered by the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations have since spread to other cities. Government officials have accused foreign actors, including the US and Israel, of supporting the unrest.
While official casualty figures have not been released, a US-based rights group estimates more than 2,500 people—including both security personnel and protesters—have been killed, with over 1,100 injured. The group also reports that over 18,000 individuals have been detained, though these figures vary across sources and have not been independently verified.
