Türkiye releases thousands of animals back to natural habitats in 2025
(MENAFN) Wildlife conservation teams in Türkiye successfully treated and released 11,000 wild animals back into their natural habitats in 2025 as part of ongoing nationwide rehabilitation efforts.
Kadir Cokcetin, director general of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, noted that nearly 73,000 wild animals were rehabilitated and returned to the wild between 2012 and 2024. He explained that animals affected by natural disasters, injuries, disease, or exhaustion receive care and rehabilitation before being released back into their ecosystems.
Until the early 2000s, these efforts were largely conducted in collaboration with universities, NGOs, and municipalities. Since then, the directorate has established dedicated rehabilitation centers in 11 provinces, institutionalizing and expanding the process. These centers provide emergency care, imaging, surgery, intensive care, and species-specific behavioral rehabilitation programs. Health screenings, including checks for parasitic and infectious diseases, are conducted prior to release, and post-release monitoring uses tagging, banding, and electronic transmitters to track adaptation to the natural environment.
Cokcetin also highlighted breeding programs aimed at supporting biodiversity and strengthening wildlife populations. Partridge breeding stations operate in Afyonkarahisar, Kahramanmaras, Yozgat, Gaziantep, and Malatya, while pheasant breeding stations are located in Samsun, Istanbul, and Gumushane. “By releasing these birds into nature, we both support wildlife populations and aim to reduce predatory pressure on natural ecosystems,” he said.
