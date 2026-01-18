Tripura Bags 347 National And Regional Awards In 8 Years For Good Governance: CM Manik Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Jan 18 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the state has received as many as 347 national and regional awards over the past eight years in recognition of its consistent performance and commitment to good governance, reflecting the state's steady transformation through policy-driven and citizen-centric administrative reforms.

Addressing a discussion organised in connection with good governance, the Chief Minister said that Tripura's progress in good governance reinforces an important principle -- small states, too, can lead through ideas, institutions and innovation, and the state's governance reforms are not isolated efforts but part of a comprehensive transformation.

Tripura will emerge as a pathfinder among the Northeastern states in terms of policy formulation for good governance and the pace of development, CM Saha said.

He said that Tripura has been recognised as the country's seventh frontrunner state in the field of good governance.

To further accelerate development works, the Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT) has decided to introduce an index-based system to monitor progress.

CM Saha said good governance is a process of building trust between the state and its citizens.“Governance means decision-making, institutions functioning effectively, and delivering outcomes. The Tripura government has consciously placed good governance at the centre of its development strategy."

"Sustainable transformation cannot be achieved through fragmented implementation of schemes alone; it requires strong institutions, evidence-based policymaking, and continuous reforms," he said.

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion, CM Saha said Vajpayee believed governance was not just about exercising power, but about sensitivity, dialogue and dignity for the common citizen.

"His vision continues to inspire governments across India to strive for humane, inclusive and forward-looking governance," the Chief Minister said.

He recalled that the Good Governance Department was established in August 2023, followed by the launch of the TIFT on December 25, 2023, under the guidance of NITI Aayog's State Support Mission.

The TIFT was envisioned as Tripura's policy think tank and has been recognised by NITI Aayog as one of the seven leading state institutions in the country.

Under NITI Aayog's State Support Mission, Tripura has been working closely with leading knowledge institutions to identify its core strengths, set realistic targets and prepare sectoral roadmaps.

Over the past two years, the Good Governance Department has framed record retention and disposal policies, as well as asset management policies, to enable systematic management of official records and valuable government assets.

Highlighting innovation as the foundation of modern governance, the Chief Minister said TIFT, in collaboration with IIM Calcutta's Innovation Park, organised design thinking workshops to formulate the Tripura Startup Policy.

The objective was to address systemic challenges faced by startups, including access to finance, incubation support, mentoring and market linkages, to ensure inclusive and sustainable innovation in the state.

The Chief Minister noted that no administrative reform is complete without focusing on youth and employment. In this context, TIFT has undertaken comprehensive research to restructure the state's skill development ecosystem, with the aim of aligning skills with industry demand, improving employment outcomes, and preparing youth for emerging sectors and global opportunities.

To complement public investment with private participation, the state government has established a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Cell under the Good Governance Department.

The PPP Cell has provided support for several projects, including a multispecialty hospital at Amtali, a multi-level parking facility at Battala, affordable housing at Nandan Nagar, and other initiatives.

He said sustained engagement between TIFT and NITI Aayog has led to several tangible outcomes. One such example is the recent approval of the final location survey for the Jirania–Bodhjungnagar railway line, a critical infrastructure intervention to support industrial development.

Tripura's journey in good governance has also received recognition beyond the state. Following deliberations at the 72nd plenary session of the Northeastern Council, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Tripura Chief Minister was appointed Convener of a high-level task force on investment promotion in the Northeast region.

After consultations with the other seven Northeastern states, a unified, analytical and actionable industrial investment policy for the region was formulated.

The report received widespread appreciation from Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and all the Chief Ministers of the region. In fact, the report prepared by Tripura has been adopted as a model template for all task forces headed by other Chief Ministers, clearly reflecting the growing administrative capacity and credibility of Tripura as a policy leader in the region.

The state's reform strategy, presented at the recent 5th Chief Secretaries' Conference, was shared with all states, and the Bihar government has invited Tripura officials to study the Tripura Model of Doing Business. The Chief Minister said good governance also involves reconnecting with the people of Tripura, wherever they may reside.

The Prabasi Tripurabasi Initiative has emerged as a unique platform to rebuild emotional bonds with the global Tripuri diaspora. From virtual participation in the first year to a physical summit in the second year, the initiative has transformed emotion into engagement, bringing ideas, suggestions, investments and strategic inputs for the state's development. Of the 86 diaspora participants, 24 are working in the IT sector, 12 are entrepreneurs, 11 are in academia, 10 are consultants, eight contribute to science and technology, seven are associated with tourism and healthcare, and the remaining seven come from industry, film and other backgrounds.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha said Tripura has received praise from the central government for its achievements in good governance and has become an important partner in driving national development. Director General of Police Anurag spoke in detail on the state's law and order situation, while Good Governance Department Secretary Kiran Gitte outlined the current and future programmes of the department and TIFT.