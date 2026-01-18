403
Türkiye's benchmark stock index ends week on Friday
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark BIST 100 index closed the week on Friday at a record high of 12,668.52 points, marking a 1.7% gain. The index started the day at 12,486.53 points, adding 211.83 points from Thursday’s close.
During the session, the BIST 100 ranged between a low of 12,449.46 and its daily high of 12,668.52 points. The total market value of the index was around 12.44 trillion Turkish liras ($288.6 billion), with trading volume reaching 194 billion liras ($4.49 billion). Out of all the stocks on the index, 70 rose while 29 declined compared to the previous close.
At 7:30 pm local time (16:30 GMT), gold was trading at $4,593.80 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was $64 per barrel. Exchange rates stood at 43.7295 liras per US dollar, 50.1950 liras per euro, and 57.9185 liras per British pound.
