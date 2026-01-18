Men's HIL: 'The Focus Is On Consistency,' Say Burns And Hendrickx After Kalinga Lancers Qualify For Playoffs

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 18 (IANS) Cooper Burns and Alexander Hendrickx said that their team's focus was on 'consistency' after Kalinga Lancers secured their spot in the Men's Hockey India League 2025–26 playoffs with a dominant 6-1 win against SG Pipers at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The table toppers extended their winning streak to five matches and remain at the top of the standings with 14 points from five games. Burns scored twice (8', 23') and Hendrickx also netted two goals (39', 56'), while Craig Marais (10') and Angad Singh (54') contributed with one goal each for the Lancers.

Reflecting on the outcome and the team's development in the competition, Belgian drag flicker Alexander Hendrickx said,“It was a strong team performance and another important step for us. The morale in the group is really good, but we are also keeping our feet on the ground. We know results can change quickly in this league, so the focus is on continuing to improve and looking at the bigger picture.”

Hendrickx, now with seven goals in five matches, also highlighted the significance of penalty corners and the team effort involved in his conversions.

“Penalty corners are always a crucial part of modern hockey and they often decide games. But it is never just about the drag flick. The team does a lot of work to earn those fouls in the circle and then everything has to come together. The injection, the stop, the execution and the follow-up around the circle are all equally important. When all those pieces come together, it gives us a good chance to score,” he said.

Burns, who netted two goals in front of the home crowd, emphasised the importance of teamwork and effective execution in the attacking circle.

“It is always nice to get on the scoresheet, but the main focus for us was creating better field goal opportunities and doing the unselfish things. Both goals came from really good team moves and I just happened to be on the end of them. A lot of credit goes to the players around me for creating those chances,” Burns said.

Burns also discussed the atmosphere at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium and the team's mindset as they maintain their unbeaten streak.

“There was no pressure playing at home, if anything it was a boost. The crowd was brilliant and got right behind us. We just wanted to play good hockey and put on a show for them. We know we are in a good position, but we do not take any wins lightly. Every team in this league is strong, so we take it one game at a time and keep pushing,” he said.

Hendrickx emphasised the team's collective effort across the pitch in supporting the defensive solidity that has been crucial to the Lancers' success this season.

“The key to our composure is the energy we put in as a group. The forwards are working hard to track back, players are putting their bodies on the line and communication is constant so we can manage threats together. We are improving game by game, especially in defence, and having someone like Krishan Pathak behind us gives the whole team confidence,” he said.

Having secured a qualification, Burns emphasised that the primary focus is now on upholding standards for the rest of the league phase.

“Every game is a must win for us. We want to finish as high as possible on the table going into the playoffs. We are in a good position now, but we know there is still a lot of work to do,” he said.

Kalinga Lancers will next face Tamil Nadu Dragons in their upcoming Men's Hockey India League fixture.