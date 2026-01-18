BJP's Kesavan Slams Congress Over MLA's Remarks, Cites 'Diseased' Mindset

Bharatiya Janata Party leader CR Kesavan on Sunday criticised the Congress over MLA Phool Singh Baraiya's recent controversial remarks on the reasons behind rape, saying such statements reflect a "diseased" mindset among party leaders.

Questioning the Congress leadership, Kesavan asked why the party has failed to expel leaders despite such remarks. "These remarks by the Congress leader only go on to expose their diseased mind. But the question remains, why do the Congress Party fail to expel such leaders from their party," CR Kesavan told ANI.

Congress MLA Issues Clarification

Kesavan's remarks came in response to Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya's alleged comments on the reasons behind rape cases. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya issued a clarification, saying the statement attributed to him was not his own.

In a video posted on Facebook, he said he had quoted a statement written by a former Head of the Philosophy Department in Bihar, only as a reference. Baraiya added that he personally does not agree with or support the statement. "Greetings. The statement for which allegations are being made against me is not my own. That statement was written by Hari Mohan Jha, who was the Head of the Philosophy Department in Bihar, and I quoted it in a particular context. I do not personally agree with this statement, nor do I support it, but I quoted it only as a reference," Phool Singh Baraiya said in a self-made video on Facebook.

Union Minister Chouhan Criticises Remarks

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also criticised Baraiya's remarks, saying such inappropriate statements should never be made. He stressed that daughters should not be divided along caste or community lines and described them as goddesses.

"Daughters are like goddesses to me. We cannot divide daughters on the basis of caste or community. In our tradition, it is believed that daughters are the embodiment of Maa Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati. So, whether it is a leader or any other person, daughters belong to every caste and community--how much will we divide society, will we divide daughters too? Such inappropriate remarks should never be made," Chouhan told reporters on Saturday. (ANI)

