Congress Has Lost Trust Of Country, Lacks Development Agenda: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Indian National Congress, saying the country has consistently rejected the "negative politics" of the party, which failed to give an agenda for development. Addressing a public gathering in Nagaon, PM Modi said the party has lost the people's trust.

Referring to the recent local body polls in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, the Prime Minister said election results show that voters want good governance and development along with respect for heritage. "These elections carry another message. The country is consistently rejecting the Congress party's negative politics. In the very city of Mumbai, where the Congress was born, it has now become a fourth or fifth-ranked party. In Maharashtra, which the Congress ruled for years, the party has completely shrunk. The Congress has lost the trust of the country because it has no agenda for development," the Prime Minister said.

BJP, the first choice of people: PM Modi

He further said that BJP was emerging as the first choice of people across the country and cited electoral gains in Bihar and Kerala. "Today, the BJP has become the first choice of people across the country. For the past one to one-and-a-half years, the trust of the country in the BJP has been steadily increasing," PM Modi said.

"The people of Kerala have given tremendous support to the BJP, and for the first time, a BJP mayor has been elected there. The BJP is serving in Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram," he said. He also mentioned a record mandate for Bihar and Maharashtra. "Recently, elections were held in Bihar, and even after 20 years, the people there have given record votes to the BJP and won record seats. Just two days ago, the results of the mayor and councillor elections in the major cities of Maharashtra were announced. The people there have given a record mandate to the BJP for the first time," he added.

PM praises Assam's cultural vibrancy

Talking about Assam's cultural vibrancy, PM Modi was all praise for the Bagurumba Dwhou dance programme held in Guwahati yesterday. "Just yesterday, I attended the Bagurumba dance program in Guwahati. There, the daughters of our Bodo community created a new record by presenting Bagurumba. Such a wonderful performance of Bagurumba, with the energy of more than 10,000 artists, the rhythm of the drums, the tunes of the Sifung, those enchanting moments captivated everyone," he said.

He further praised the artists for their dedication. "The experience of Bagurumba flowed from the eyes to the heart. Our artists from Assam have truly done a wonderful job. Their hard work, their preparation, their coordination, everything was amazing," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated social media influencers for spreading Assam's culture globally. "Since yesterday, I have been seeing that this excellent dance of the Bodo tradition is trending on social media. I am confident that people from across the country and the world will recognise India's perspective on art and culture and its strength, and all the social media influencers who are promoting this work are also worthy of congratulations," he said.

'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi': PM recalls connection, launches projects

Recalling his visit to Kaziranga, PM Modi added he always feels a special connection with Assam. "Today, once again, I have had the good fortune to visit Kaziranga. In such moments, it feels very natural to recall my previous visit. The moments spent in Kaziranga two years ago are among the most special experiences of my life. I had the opportunity to stay overnight in Kaziranga National Park, and the next day, during an elephant safari, I experienced the beauty of this region very closely. I always feel a unique joy upon coming to Assam," he said.

He also spoke about development projects in the state. "A month ago, I visited this region to review various development projects. In Guwahati, the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport has been expanded, and I had the privilege of inaugurating its new terminal building. Additionally, I laid the foundation stone for the ammonia-urea complex in Namrup," PM Modi said.

According to him, these initiatives strengthen the BJP's philosophy. "All of these initiatives reinforce the BJP's guiding principle: 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' (Development as well as Heritage)," he added.

During the public gathering, PM Modi noticed several people holding up some sketches and photographs of himself and asked his team to collect them and promised to send them each a letter if they had written their addresses on the back of the sketches.

Earlier today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project (4-Laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715), worth over Rs 6,950 Crore, in Kaliabor, Nagaon district.

The Prime Minister also flagged off two New Amrit Bharat Express trains, Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express.

The project will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and will significantly improve connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. (ANI)

