Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Govt Over Crimes Against Women In Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, accusing it of being complicit in crimes against women and minors across the state. He alleged that the administration protects criminals and criticised the Chief Minister's silence on recent heinous incidents against women in Madhepura, Khagaria, and Patna.

'Government a Reliable Tool for Oppressors'

In a post on X, Yadav wrote, "The corrupt system and machine-made double-engine NDA government has become a reliable tool for oppressors, corrupt individuals, criminals, and rapists. The insensitive Nitish government in Bihar, formed through vote-buying, is perpetrating atrocities on minor girls, female students, daughters, and women across the entire state. Because these are atrocities sustained by those in power, the government's key figures are maintaining a hypocritical silence on these spine-chilling horrific incidents while pretending to be saints. In Madhepura, the gang rape and murder of a widow woman; in Khagaria, the heinous gang rape and murder of a 4-year-old minor girl; in Patna, the rape of a NEET aspirant from Jehanabad, followed by a brutal murder and a cover-up protected by those in power, these incidents show that this government has become ruthless, cruel, and inhuman."

Police Accused of Attacking Protesters

Yadav accused the Bihar police of using force against protesters while protecting criminals involved in crimes against women and children. He condemned the state government's silence over the incidents in Patna and Khagaria, calling it a failure of law and order, and warned that public outrage will intensify if the administration does not act. "In Patna and Khagaria, when protests erupt to register opposition to these events, the incompetent police resorts to lathi charges against the demonstrators and sends them to jail. On the other hand, it treats criminals and rapists as its "guests," going all out to protect and honor them with heart and soul. Let the corrupt police explain: Why were RJD leaders and workers beaten and cases filed against them for demanding the arrest of the criminals who raped and murdered the 4-year-old girl in Patna and Khagaria? Is it a crime to share the pain and suffering of victims and fight for their rights?" the post read.

'CM's Silence is Criminal'

"The funeral procession of Bihar's law and order has already taken place. The honorable Chief Minister's silence is criminal. Even media professionals might not recall when the Chief Minister last engaged in dialogue with the media. The atrocities and exploitation by this machinery-driven government are increasing day by day. If the power-sponsored and power-protected criminals, along with their directors sitting in the government, do not stop their oppression, the public will demonstrate exactly how the people's fight is waged," the post further read. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)