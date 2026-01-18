From Rajinikanth To Dhanush: 6 Famous South Actors' Real Names Revealed

From Rajinikanth to Dhanush, many South stars are better known by their stage names. Fans are often surprised to learn their real names, which reflect their roots and give a glimpse into their personal identities.

Superstar Rajinikanth, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, changed his name before his acting debut. He began his film career with the 1975 movie Apoorva Raagangal.

Many are surprised to learn South star Prabhas's real name is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju. He shortened it to Prabhas for films, debuting with Eeswar in 2002, and has since delivered numerous hit movies.

Superstar Mahesh Babu, born Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu, began his career as a child artist. He debuted as a lead hero with Rajakumarudu in 1999 and has since starred in numerous blockbuster films, becoming one of Telugu cinema's biggest stars.

South actor Dhanush, born Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, adopted his screen name for films. He debuted in 2002 with Thulluvadho Ilamai, directed by his father Kasthuri Raja, and has since delivered numerous blockbuster hits in his career.

Ram Charan, known for the blockbuster RRR, was born Konidela Ram Charan. He made his acting debut with Chirutha in 2007 and has delivered several hit films, following in the footsteps of his father, megastar Chiranjeevi.

You'll be surprised to know South actor Mammootty's real name is Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail. He began his acting career with the 1971 Malayalam film Anubhavangal Paalichakal and has since delivered numerous blockbuster hits.