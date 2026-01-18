Post Office Savings Schemes Offer Higher Interest Than PPF - Check 6 Options

Post Office savings schemes offer safe investment options with high interest rates, often higher than PPF. If you're planning to invest in the new year, explore six reliable post office schemes that provide stable returns and financial security.

Millions of investors across the country put their money into post office savings schemes, bank fixed deposits, and PPF accounts for safe and stable returns. However, despite their popularity, many investors are still unaware of which post office savings schemes actually offer higher interest rates and can deliver better returns compared to traditional options like bank FDs and PPF.

The government has released interest rates for small savings schemes from Jan 1 to Mar 31, 2026. From girl child savings to senior citizens, PPF, and time deposits, this list has options for every investor.

If you're planning to invest in the new year, it's worth taking a closer look at post office savings schemes that offer attractive and reliable interest rates along with the security of government backing.

Currently, PPF offers 7.1% interest. Higher rates are:

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: 8.2%Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: 8.2%National Savings Certificate (NSC): 7.7%Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP): 7.5%Monthly Income Scheme (MIS): 7.4%5-Year TD: 7.5%.

This means all these schemes offer higher returns than PPF. Compared to current bank FD rates, even bank FDs lag in returns. So, you can get higher returns by investing in post office schemes.

The best part about investing in post office schemes is there's no risk. The government guarantees your investment. But with SIPs in mutual funds, your returns are affected by market fluctuations.