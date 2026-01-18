Bhaderwa Winter Carnival Boosts J&K's Economy, Attracts Tourists

Bhaderwa MLA Daleep Singh Parihar on Sunday said that the ongoing Bhaderwa Winter Carnival is contributing to Jammu and Kashmir's economy by attracting tourists from across the country, expressing gratitude to visitors who travelled from distant places to attend the festival. Inaugurated on Saturday, the Bhaderwa Winter Carnival has drawn large crowds and showcased the valley's winter charm.

Speaking to ANI, the MLA highlighted the administration's efforts in organising the festival and ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for visitors. "... I thank all who have come from far distant places to attend this winter carnival. People seems quiet enchanted by the valley's winter charm... Local administration has been very supportive in organising the fair. This will boost tourism across the valley...," he said.

Security and Future Connectivity

The MLA added that adequate security arrangements have been put in place, with nearby police stations ensuring the safety of all tourists during the festival. "There are several police stations nearby ensuring proper security arrangements for all tourists," he said.

Looking ahead, Parihar emphasised that the government aims to provide complete travel connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir by 2030, which would further enhance tourism in the region. "Major development has taken place after 2014. Road connectivity has been ensured only for major tourist spots after that. Efforts are now being made to ensure that by 2030, no tourist spot is left out. We pray that this tourist footfall keeps increasing," he added.

Bhaderwa's Key Attractions

Delineating Bhaderwa's key attractions, the MLA urged people to visit the district, describing it as one of the most beautiful places in India. "It is the most beautiful place, not just in Jammu and Kashmir, but in all of India. There are waterfalls, meadows, forests, mountains, medicinal herbs, and many other attractions here. You can see Kailash Parvat, Asha Pati, and Sunsuni Bai, Bhalbadri and more such tourist attractions here....I would urge all people to visit Bhaderwa. It is much better than many other popular tourist destinations," he stated.

Tourist Feedback

Tourists at the festival praised the hospitality of locals and the smooth management by the authorities. A first-time visitor from Delhi, Sushil Kumar, said, "We came to Katra originally and then came here in the hopes of witnessing snow, but there is very little snow here. However, people are very cooperative. We faced no inconvenience in that way."

Several other tourists also highlighted the proper management by the authorities and cooperation by the locals during the festival.

Empowering Local Women

The carnival has also provided opportunities for local women to showcase their talent and earn income. A stall owner told ANI, "This carnival has provided us with a great platform. Just like me, several other women have also set up their stalls. They are selling knitted articles and other materials for sale. With the administration's support and tourists' footfall, we have a way to earn income and boost our small business. A lot of women, especially the ones from Self Help Groups (SHG), have found a platform to showcase their talent through this carnival."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)