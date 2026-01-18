UP To Showcase Industrial Growth At World Economic Forum Davos 2026

Uttar Pradesh to Woo Global Investors at Davos 2026

Uttar Pradesh is set to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026, being held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23. The state will leverage this global platform to engage with international investors, policymakers and industry leaders, while presenting itself as a rapidly emerging destination for industrial growth, innovation and sustainable development, said Invest UP, the investment promotion and facilitation agency of government of Uttar Pradesh, in a post on X.

"The high-level delegation, led by Hon'ble Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Shri Suresh Kumar Khanna and coordinated by Invest UP, showcases Uttar Pradesh's strong commitment to global partnerships and long-term economic growth," the post read.

Various other Indian states, including Maharashtra, Assam, and Kerala, are also marking their presence at the annual Davos event.

WEF 2026: A Spirit of Dialogue Amid Global Tensions

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will convene its 56th Annual Meeting in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026, bringing together nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension, economic uncertainty and rapid technological transformation.

Focus on Geopolitics, Growth, and Governance

Held under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue," Davos 2026 seeks to provide an impartial platform for global leaders from government, business and civil society to reconnect, rebuild trust and explore collaborative solutions to challenges that increasingly transcend borders. This year's programme is shaped by ongoing geopolitical realignments, slowing global growth, trade frictions and accelerating technological change.

Across sessions on geopolitics, growth and global governance, participants will explore how cooperation can be renewed amid contested norms, strained alliances and eroding trust. The Annual Meeting is expected to see record levels of government participation, with around 400 top political leaders, including nearly 65 heads of state and government and six leaders from the G7, taking part. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)