Atishi Video Row: MP Kang Urges PM Modi To Act Against Kapil Mishra

MP Kang's Appeal to PM Modi

Cites Conclusive Forensic Evidence

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Amid the continuing political controversy surrounding Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi over alleged derogatory remarks against Sikh Gurus, Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, Malvinder Singh Kang, has written a detailed letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take firm and decisive action in the matter.

In the letter issued on Saturday, Kang stated that forensic reports from both Punjab and Delhi have conclusively established that a doctored and fabricated video was deliberately circulated to falsely accuse Atishi of making derogatory references to Sikh Gurus. He said the findings of the Forensic Science Laboratories leave no scope for ambiguity and clearly establish that the video in question was manipulated.

Recalling the legacy of the Sikh Gurus, Kang stated in his letter, "The history of Bharat is illuminated by the unparalleled sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus, who laid down their lives not for power or privilege, but for the protection of Dharma, human dignity, and the universal right to conscience. From Guru Arjan Dev Ji's martyrdom to the supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the Guru parampara stands as the moral spine of this civilisation, unyielding in the face of tyranny and falsehood."

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi's past gestures towards the Sikh community, the MP said that the Prime Minister has repeatedly expressed reverence for the Sikh Gurus and their teachings. Kang also referred to the efforts made by the Government of India under Modi's leadership to ensure the safe return and protection of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib from conflict-torn Afghanistan.

"You have, on numerous occasions, publicly expressed your personal faith and reverence in the legacy of the Gurus and their timeless teachings. Under your leadership, the Government of India demonstrated extraordinary resolve and sensitivity by ensuring the safe return and protection of the sacred Guru Granth Sahib from conflict-torn Afghanistan, an act that was deeply respected and emotionally acknowledged by Sikhs across the world. These actions affirmed your commitment not merely as a statesman, but as someone who understands the spiritual debt this nation owes to the Gurus. It is precisely for this reason that the current developments cause profound anguish. Forensic Science Laboratory reports from both Punjab and Delhi have now conclusively established that a doctored and fabricated video was deliberately circulated to falsely accuse Atishi of making derogatory references to Sikh Gurus. The scientific findings leave no room for ambiguity-no such words were ever spoken by her," the letter read.

'Blasphemy by Design': Kang on Mishra's Actions

In his appeal, Kang described the dissemination of the altered video by Kapil Mishra as "blasphemy by design" and urged decisive action to uphold the sanctity of the Guru parampara. "This falsehood was knowingly propagated by your party leader, Kapil Mishra, with the apparent objective of provoking outrage and harvesting political gains by weaponising Sikh religious sentiment. This is not a political misjudgment. It is blasphemy by design. At a time when the Sikh community was solemnly commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, who sacrificed his life to protect Dharma and the religious freedom of others, such acts amount to a moral transgression of the highest order. To invoke the sanctity of the Gurus through lies and manipulation for political mileage is an unforgivable violation of their legacy," he said.

The letter further stated, "Prime Minister, as true believers in the teachings of the Gurus, we place our faith in your conscience and leadership. When individuals within your own party indulge in acts that desecrate the Guru parampara, silence or inaction risks being interpreted as consent. History teaches us that the Gurus never tolerated sacrilege, deceit, or injustice regardless of who committed it."

Urges Stern Action Against Kapil Mishra

Kang urged the Prime Minister to take stern action against Kapil Mishra, including his removal and a public denunciation, to uphold the sanctity of Sikh Gurus. "We therefore expect the sternest possible action against Kapil Mishra, including his removal from all positions of authority and a clear, public denunciation of his actions. Such decisive action will not weaken your leadership; it will strengthen it. It will send an unambiguous message that the sanctity of the Gurus is non-negotiable and that no political ambition stands above Dharma. The Sikh community has always stood as the sword and shield of this nation. Today, it seeks not favour, but justice and moral clarity. Your intervention at this moment will reaffirm that the ideals for which the Gurus laid down their lives continue to be protected in modern India,' the letter read.

Delhi Speaker's Stance on Controversy

His remarks came hours after Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced that the Forensic Science Laboratory report commissioned by the Delhi Legislative Assembly had conclusively established that the audio-video recording of the House proceedings was original, intact and fully authentic. The Speaker said a frame-by-frame forensic analysis found no indication of alteration, manipulation or tampering and that the verbatim record of the proceedings exactly matched the audio-video footage.

The controversy dates back to January 6, when objections were raised over remarks made during Assembly proceedings. Acting on the demand of the Opposition, the House had unanimously decided to send the recordings for forensic examination. Accordingly, the material was forwarded to the FSL for a scientific probe conducted in line with established legal and technical procedures.

Speaker Vijender Gupta has since expressed serious concern over what he described as a parallel forensic exercise initiated in Punjab while the Assembly-authorised examination was underway. He questioned the propriety and legality of a separate forensic report and FIR issued by Punjab, noting that critical aspects such as the source of the video, the chain of custody, and the extraction process were not addressed.

The Speaker further stated that Atishi has been given a final opportunity to withdraw the remarks and apologise before the House, warning that repeated acts affecting legislative dignity and religious sentiments would invite firm action. (ANI)

