NZDJPY Wave Analysis 14 January 2026

– NZDJPY reversed down from the resistance area

– Likely to fall to support level 90.00

NZDJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance area between the pivotal resistance level 91.35 (which stopped the previous impulse wave 3 at the end of December) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance area created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Shooting Star Doji.

Given the strength of the resistance level 91.35 and the bearish divergence on the daily Stochastic, NZDJPY currency pair cryptocurrency can be expected to fall to the next support level 90.00 (which reversed the previous correction 4).