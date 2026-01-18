Bitcoin Wave Analysis 14 January 2026

– Bitcoin broke resistance area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 100000.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently broke the resistance area between the pivotal resistance level 95000.00 (which has been reversing the price from November) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from November.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active impulse wave iii – which belongs to the medium-term impulse wave B from November.

Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise to the next major resistance level 100000.00 (former support from June and November).