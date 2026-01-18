Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Environment Minister Meets Greek Parliament Member

Environment Minister Meets Greek Parliament Member


2026-01-18 04:20:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, met with Member of the Hellenic Parliament, Dr Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou.

The meeting discussed several topics of mutual interest and areas of co-operation in environment and climate change, in addition to exchanging points of view regarding global environmental challenges and the mechanisms of facing them.

mutual interest Climate Change environmental challenges

MENAFN18012026000067011011ID1110615042



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search