Environment Minister Meets Greek Parliament Member
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, met with Member of the Hellenic Parliament, Dr Dionysia-Theodora Avgerinopoulou.
The meeting discussed several topics of mutual interest and areas of co-operation in environment and climate change, in addition to exchanging points of view regarding global environmental challenges and the mechanisms of facing them.mutual interest Climate Change environmental challenges
