MENAFN - Gulf Times) Marking 15 years since its launch, the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) evolved from a niche food event into one of the country's longest-running cultural festivals, reflecting the country's changing culinary and tourism landscape.

Visit Qatar inaugurated QIFF's 15th edition at the Stadium 974 Precinct on Wednesday, marking a milestone year for the annual event, which has become a fixture on Qatar's cultural blade-->

The first day of the festival featured a carefully curated cultural programme that underlined QIFF's growing role beyond food. Highlights included a traditional Qatari Fajri performance inspired by the nation's pearl-diving heritage, as well as Mexican and Canadian cultural showcases presented as part of the Qatar–Canada and Mexico 2026 Year of Culture blade-->

The programme also included an opening address by Engineer Abdulaziz Ali al-Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, followed by performances, with fireworks and a drone display concluding the evening and officially signalling the launch of QIFF 2026.

In a press statement, al-Mawlawi said the festival has evolved into a flagship annual platform that reflects the depth of Qatari hospitality and the country's openness to the blade-->

He noted that the 15th edition builds on a strong legacy of success by bringing together international flavours and local heritage, with a particular focus on Canadian and Mexican cultures through a strategic partnership with QM and the Years of Culture initiative. Al-Mawlawi stressed Visit Qatar's commitment to diversifying the tourism offering, supporting Qatari talent, and delivering experiences that reflect the cultural richness and high standards of the State of blade-->

This year's edition features an expanded programme with a wide range of local and international food vendors, live culinary showcases, and family-friendly attractions. New additions include the QIFF Museum and Concept Store, while popular signature experiences return alongside new activations such as the Open Fire Food Festival, curated and presented by Steve blade-->

Other highlights include QIFF Ring, QIFF Juniors, and Dinner in the Sky, further reinforcing the festival's position as a platform for culinary creativity and cultural exchange. QIFF 2026 will run until January 24 and it will be open from 4pm-11pm on weekdays, with extended hours from 3pm-1am on weekends. Entry is free for all visitors, with access available via the Doha Metro Gold Line to Ras Bu Abboud Station, as well as taxi, rideshare, and public parking options.

QIFF cultural festivals culinary