Top Runners Ready To Roll Marathon Magic To Streets Of Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Elite runners from three continents stepped into the spotlight in Doha Thursday, turning the Ooredoo Doha Marathon's elite press conference into a stage for stories of grit, ambition and shared passion rather than times and titles. As they spoke of first impressions of the city, what keeps them chasing the next finish line and why Doha has become a must-run race on the global calendar, the event underscored Qatar's growing reputation as a world-class home for endurance sport.

The 'Elite Press Conference' of the Ooredoo Doha Marathon Thursday offered more than statistics and race predictions, as international athletes spoke openly about passion, challenge and what drew them to compete on the streets of Doha.

With runners arriving from across Africa and Europe, the discussion reflected how the marathon has grown into a global event, supported by Visit Qatar, that attracts world-class athletes while showcasing the city as a welcoming stage for endurance sport.

Kenyan runner Sammy Kituara, competing in his first Doha Marathon, said the familiarity of the climate instantly put him at ease.“It's my first time in Doha, and I like the weather. It's the same as back home in Kenya, where I was born,” he said, ahead of running the full marathon.

For Kituara, running is both a lifelong passion and a profession.“I've loved sports since I was young. That's what motivates me. It keeps me fit, and sometimes it's also how you make a living,” he said.

Having previously completed 16 marathons, he said watching last year's Ooredoo Marathon inspired him to take part.“I saw it last year, liked it, and asked my manager to arrange it. Now I'm happy to be here.”

British marathon world record holder Richard Whitehead described the Doha race as a special milestone, as it marks his 101st marathon.“Every marathon is a real challenge. That's what makes it exciting. It pushes you to the limit, but everyone shines when they cross that finish line,” he said.

While this edition is his first marathon in Doha, Whitehead is no stranger to the city, having previously won a world title on the track here.“I'm really excited to run the streets of Doha and experience the highs and lows of marathon running with 20,000 other people,” he said, highlighting the shared emotion that defines the event.

Whitehead added that motivation comes from showing up fully on race day.“When you stand on that start line, you have to give your all. That's what matters most to me - showing up and giving your best.”

Ethiopian Olympic and world champion Tamrat Tola also spoke of his excitement at participating in the Ooredoo Doha Marathon for the first time.“I knew about this marathon before I came, and now I'm proud and happy to be here in Doha,” he said.

For Tola, the appeal of marathon running lies in the challenge itself.“Marathon is never easy. Every race is different - major marathons, gold, platinum - all of them are a challenge. But when I challenge my body, I feel motivated for the next one,” he explained.

He lauded the event's growth, noting an increase from 15,000 to 20,000 runners.“It's not easy to grow like that. I'm proud of the Ooredoo Marathon for what they've achieved, and I'm happy they invited me. I want all participants to run Saturday for their personal best.”

Ooredoo Doha Marathon endurance sport international athletes