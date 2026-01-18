Justice Ministry Cuts Fees, Expands Exemptions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In a sweeping move aimed at easing access to legal and real estate services while reinforcing Qatar's investment climate, the Ministry of Justice has announced major reductions to service fees and widened fee exemptions across a range of transactions for the first time.

The measures, introduced under Ministerial Decision No. (5) of 2026 and issued by His Excellency Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, mark one of the ministry's broadest reviews of fees in recent years. The changes lower costs for citizens and investors alike, while simplifying procedures and encouraging compliance.

Under the updated provisions, notarisation transactions in favour of ministries, public authorities, and government institutions are now fully exempt from fees. The same applies to donations and wills for charitable purposes, and to incorporation documents for new companies and private institutions.

Several key reductions have been made to individual fees. The cost of notarising a special power of attorney related to real estate has been cut from QR300 to QR100, while transfer fees for farms and marine lands - including assignments - have dropped from 1% of market value to 0.25% of assessed value.

The decision further exempts real estate registration transactions involving government entities, charitable endowments, and properties allotted by the state to citizens under existing laws. Inheritance-related documents -such as estate distributions, waivers, and settlements processed by the Family Court - are also covered by exemptions, together with court rulings that annul, rescind, or invalidate earlier registrations.

Reflecting legislative updates, the ministry confirmed that the new rules align with the Real Estate Development Law No. (6) of 2014, ensuring the same standards apply to both preliminary and final real estate registers.

Among newly standardised charges, registration fees for off-plan units have been fixed at QR100 per unit, and the cost of issuing replacement title deeds has dropped from QR500 to QR100. The fee for a title deed and registration map has likewise been reduced from QR300 to QR100.

Mortgage and lien registration now carry a rate of 0.025% of the secured debt value, while property transfers linked to company mergers, divisions, or dissolutions attract a flat charge of QR500. The same rate applies to transfers between individuals and companies they own, in full or in part.

For inheritance-related property transfers, fees have been capped at QR500 per property, while issuing ownership statements and certificates now costs QR50 - half the previous fee.

The ministry also announced a sharp reduction in charges for mobile services requiring staff visits to applicants' premises. The fee has fallen from QR1,000 to QR200 for people aged 60 and above, while persons with disabilities and social security beneficiaries are fully exempt.

The ministry said the new measures underscore its ongoing commitment to modernising judicial services, simplifying processes, and enhancing digital accessibility. The changes form part of broader national efforts to support economic growth and build investor confidence through transparent, efficient governance.

