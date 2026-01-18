NCSA Digital Safety Booklet Caters To Persons With Visual Disabilities

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), in partnership with Al Noor Center for the Blind, launched Thursday the Digital Safety Booklet for Persons with Visual Disabilities, written in Braille. This initiative comes as part of the agency's ongoing efforts to enhance cybersecurity indicators and promote digital safety across society.

The booklet was launched during a special ceremony held at Al Noor Center for the Blind, attended by President of NCSA, Eng Abdulrahman bin Ali al-Farahid al- Malki and Executive Director of Al Noor Center for the Blind, Mishaal bin Abdullah Saqr al-Nuaimi.

On this occasion, Director-General of NCSA, Ahmed Mohammed Ali al-Mutawa al-Hammadi affirmed that the agency places persons with special needs in general, and persons with visual disabilities in particular, among its top priorities. He noted that they receive special attention across the agency's various projects and initiatives, foremost among them the National Digital Safety Initiative.

Al-Hammadi explained that NCSA operates within a clear methodology and an awareness-raising strategy that emphasizes that cybersecurity awareness is a right for everyone and a social and humanitarian priority, a principle reflected in all of the agency's projects and initiatives.

For his part, Executive Director of Al Noor Center for the Blind, Mishaal bin Abdullah Saqr al-Nuaimi noted that the centre is keen to provide various forms of support to persons with visual disabilities and contributed to the production of the Digital Safety Booklet as part of its social responsibility toward this group.

In turn, Assistant Director of the Policies Department at NCSA, Dalal Abdulaziz al-Aqidi emphasized that the launch of the Digital Safety Booklet for persons with visual disabilities represents the culmination of the agency's efforts to raise awareness among this group. She noted that Braille copies of the booklet will be distributed to persons with visual disabilities across the country, contributing to the enhancement of digital safety indicators and protecting them from cyber risks.

She also stressed that the booklet relies on integrated awareness tools tailored to their actual needs, based on the principle that cybersecurity awareness is an ongoing effort and a continuous project that evolves alongside the development of cyberspace and the diversity of digital threats.

Meanwhile, Acting Director of the Community Awareness Department at Al Noor Center for the Blind, Munira Ayed al-Adhba explained that cybersecurity awareness for persons with visual disabilities is a top priority for the centre, especially in light of the escalating digital threats facing this group.

It is worth noting that the National Digital Safety Initiative, launched by NCSA, aims to enhance cybersecurity and digital safety indicators at the state and community levels. The initiative targets all segments of society, with a particular focus on persons with special needs, women, families, and senior citizens.

NCSA Al Noor Center for the Blind cybersecurity