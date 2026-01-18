Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yemen PM Quits, Replaced By FM


2026-01-18 04:20:10
The prime minister of Yemen has been replaced by his foreign minister after the premier submitted the government's resignation, the country's Saudi-backed presidential body said. Prime Minister Salim Saleh BinBuriek met Presidential Leadership Council chairman Rashad al-Alimi and“submitted the government's resignation to pave the way for the formation of a new government”, a statement published by news agency Saba, said.

The presidential council posted on state media that foreign minister“Dr Shaya Mohsen Zindani is appointed prime minister and tasked with forming the government”.

The statement published on Saba cited“efforts to restore state institutions, strengthen the unity of sovereign decision-making” and“defeating the coup” as reasons for the premier's resignation.

